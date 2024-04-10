Josi picked up a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Josi set up Spencer Stastney's goal in the third period before adding a second helper on Ryan O'Reilly's tally later in the frame. The 33-year-old Josi had cooled off a bit recently, recording just two points (both goals) in his previous five contests. Still, it's been another strong campaign from the four-time All-Star. He's up to 80 points (21 goals, 59 assists), third among defensemen, through 79 games this season.