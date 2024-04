Josi posted an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4.

Josi has two helpers over four playoff contests after closing out the regular season with 24 points over his last 20 games. The 33-year-old has maintained his top-pairing role, contributing eight blocked shots, three hits and six shots on net. Josi will need to step up at both ends of the ice if the Predators are to stave off elimination in Tuesday's Game 5.