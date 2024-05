Josi scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canucks in Game 5.

Josi has a goal, two assists, nine shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through five playoff contests. His tally Tuesday tied the game at 1-1. Josi's offense has been a little limited compared to his 85-point regular season, but he should continue to play with urgency as the Predators look to stave off elimination two more times in the first round.