Predators' Roman Josi: Expected to go Saturady

Josi (lower body) is expected to play Saturday night versus host Chicago, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Vingan believes the mobile rearguard will be able to suit up for this next contest, as he's been practicing recently and even participated in the game-day morning skate. His status will become much more clear in pregame warmups.

