Josi scored the game-winning goal on a team-leading six shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Chicago.

Josi drove the net from the point and outwaited Chicago goalie Malcolm Subban to pot the overtime winner just under two minutes into the extra session. It was the first goal and second point in six games for the 30-year-old Josi, who registered career highs of 16 and 65, respectively, in those categories a season ago. It was just a matter of time until Josi broke out and perhaps his highlight reel goal does the trick.