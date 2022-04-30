Josi registered an assist, six shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Josi ended the regular season on a six-game point streak, picking up three goals and five assists in that span. The 31-year-old is essentially a lock to be a Norris Trophy finalist this year after racking up an astonishing 96 points with 281 shots on net, 133 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating in 80 appearances. He'll turn his attention to the Avalanche now as the Predators open their first-round playoff series on the road Tuesday.