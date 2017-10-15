Predators' Roman Josi: Late scratch
Josi (lower body) did not take place in warmups and looks set to miss Saturday's game against Chicago, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
The team's captain was initially expected to be ready for the tilt, but it appears that Josi either suffered a setback or the Preds decided against risking him prior to puck drop. In Josi's absence, Anthony Bitetto and his 65 games of NHL experience will enter the lineup.
