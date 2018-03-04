Predators' Roman Josi: Not playing Sunday

Josi (upper body) will not suit up for Sunday's contest in Colorado.

The 27-year-old blueliner was held out of Friday's game in Vancouver for "rest" but now he's stuck with a minor injury. Josi has put together another strong season, scoring 10 goals and 44 points along with a plus-14 rating. His next chance to play will be against Dallas on Tuesday.

