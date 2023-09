Josi (concussion) was a full participant for Nashville's first day of training camp Thursday, per John Glennon of NHL.com.

Josi was unavailable for Nashville's final 15 contests of the 2022-23 campaign after suffering a concussion during a contest versus Winnipeg on March 18. Now that Josi's healthy, he should resume his role as Nashville's top defenseman. He had 18 goals and 59 points in 67 contests last season.