Predators' Ryan Hartman: Adds to goal total Saturday
Hartman notched his fourth point in the past four games with a goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Stars.
That gives the 24-year-old winger nine points in 16 games this season, which is excellent production for a guy who spends the majority of his time skating on the third line. He is turning out to be an excellent source of secondary scoring for the Preds, and makes for a very cost-effective option in daily fantasy lineups, too.
