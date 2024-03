Hartman was handed 16 penalty minutes in Wednesday's 6-0 defeat to the Kings.

Hartman landed a few punches on Los Angeles' Pierre-Luc Dubois before the duo was separated, with both players getting game misconducts in addition to roughing penalties. Offensively, the 29-year-old Hartman has been rather productive of late, notching three goals and two assists, including a pair of power-play points, in his last six outings.