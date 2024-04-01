Hartman was suspended for three games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions during Saturday's game against Vegas.

Hartman was assessed a misconduct penalty at the end of Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. He started to make his way toward the dressing room before returning to the bench to throw his stick onto the ice. Hartman also verbally berated the on-ice officials for not calling a high-sticking penalty that was committed against him late in the third period. He won't be eligible to return until Sunday against Chicago.