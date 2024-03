Hartman will have a hearing with the league for unsportsmanlike conduct against Vegas on Saturday.

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, Hartman alleged tossed his stick in the direction of an official at the end of Saturday's game against Vegas. Assuming he receives some sort of suspension, Hartman won't be available Tuesday against the Senators. He has 19 goals and 42 points through 68 games this season, including 14 over his last 17 appearances.