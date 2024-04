Hartman scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

This was Hartman's first point in three games since the end of his three-game suspension. The 29-year-old secured a 20-goal campaign for the second time in three years. He's added 23 helpers, 167 shots on net, 74 hits, 60 blocked shots, 72 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 71 appearances this season.