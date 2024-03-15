Hartman logged an assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Hartman got a top-line assignment due to Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) being out of the lineup. Hartman made the most of it, setting up Kirill Kaprizov tally in the second period. Over the last five games, Hartman's been heating up with two goals and three assists. The 29-year-old forward is up to 38 points -- exceeding his total from last season -- while adding 141 shots on net, 70 hits, 50 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 62 appearances.