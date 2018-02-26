The Blackhawks traded Hartman and a 2018 fifth-round draft pick to the Predators for 2018 first- and fourth-round selections and Swedish forward prospect Victor Edjsell, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports

Hartman is a gritty two-way player. He posted 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists) along with a plus-16 rating over 141 games with Chicago, and now joins a playoff contender that made it to the Stanley Cup Finals last season. His fantasy value should increase with this move since the Predators rank fourth on the power play (he had gotten his feet wet in that role with the Blackhawks) and eighth in team scoring.