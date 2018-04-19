Hartman will have a league hearing for illegally delivering a check to the head of Carl Soderberg in Wednesday's Game 4 win over the Avalanche.

With the intensity ramping up during the playoffs, the NHL's Department of Player Safety figures to be a busy bunch. Hartman leveled Soderberg with an open-ice hit and was whistled for charging, so a suspension could be looming for one of the newest Predators, who had six PIM in the contest.