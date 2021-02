Johansen (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Johansen is considered week-to-week, so he likely won't return until at least Feb. 15. Matt Duchene is slated to center the first line in Johansen's place for the time being. Prior to his injury, Johansen posted four points and 16 shots on net across 10 games.