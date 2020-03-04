Predators' Ryan Johansen: Late scratch Tuesday

Johansen is under the weather and won't suit up in Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

The 27-year-old will be sidelined for the first time this season with an undisclosed illness. The rest may have came at a good time for Johansen, as he's only recorded four points in his last 10 games. In his stead, the team recalled Yakov Trenin in a corresponding move, so he or Austin Watson are expected to enter the lineup.