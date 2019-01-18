Predators' Ryan Johansen: NHL taking closer look at penalty
Johansen will have a hearing from the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Friday for high-sticking Mark Scheifele in Thursday's game against the Jets.
Johansen was hit with a minor penalty at the 16:31 mark of the first period, but supplemental discipline may be warranted in this case. According to Spotrac.com, a web site that tracks fines and suspensions, he has maintained a squeaky clean record so far.
