Predators' Ryan Johansen: NHL taking closer look at penalty

Johansen will have a hearing from the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Friday for high-sticking Mark Scheifele in Thursday's game against the Jets.

Johansen was hit with a minor penalty at the 16:31 mark of the first period, but supplemental discipline may be warranted in this case. According to Spotrac.com, a web site that tracks fines and suspensions, he has maintained a squeaky clean record so far.