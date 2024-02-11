O'Reilly scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

O'Reilly opened the scoring in the first period and set up a Filip Forsberg tally in the third that tied the game at 4-4. Over the prior six games, O'Reilly had been limited to two helpers. He has six multi-point efforts since the start of January and is up to 18 goals, 26 helpers, 127 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 52 outings this season. O'Reilly should continue to thrive in a top-line role.