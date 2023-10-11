O'Reilly tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

O'Reilly got Nashville on the board late in the second period, redirecting a Filip Forsberg feed under the blocker of Jonas Johansson, before adding an assist on Juuso Parssinen's goal in the third. It's an encouraging debut for O'Reilly, who signed a four-year deal with the Predators after scoring 16 goals with 14 assists in 53 games between the Blues and Maple Leafs last season. After posting 50 or more points in each of his previous nine seasons, the veteran center could be in for a rebound year while centering Nashville's top line.