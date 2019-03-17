Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Matches career high in goals

Arvidsson scored a pair of goals, one in an empty net, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Arvidsson matched his career high in goals with 31 after finding twine twice, giving the Swedish sniper 42 points in 49 games. Arvidsson has been money in March with five goals and two assists over seven appearances. He's also added 20 shots in that span. While his totals are down, Arvidsson is playing at the best points-per-game pace of his career with 0.86 this year.