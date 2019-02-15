Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Provides insurance in home win
Arvidsson scored his team's third and final goal Thursday in a 3-1 win over the visiting Canadiens.
Arvidsson scored on a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play that gave Nashville a two-goal lead with nine minutes remaining in the game. With five goals in as many contests, the 25-year-old is up to 26 goals on the year and sits just five back of his career high of 31, set back in 2016-17. Arvidsson has 22 games remaining, giving him plenty of time to surpass his total from a couple of seasons ago.
