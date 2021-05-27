Arvidsson (upper body) is slated to miss Thursday's Game 6 against Carolina.

Arvidsson is expected to be on the shelf for his fourth straight outing after picking up an upper-body injury in Game 2. Without the winger in the lineup, Matt Duchene has been moved into a first-line role while Eeli Tolvanen remains outside the top-six. Once cleared to play, Arvidsson should retake his spot on the first line, assuming the Preds can force a Game 7 or beyond.