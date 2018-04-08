Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Sits out Saturday as healthy scratch

Arvidsson was scratched for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Blue Jackets.

Arvidsson missed last Sunday's game against the Lightning with a lower-body injury, but has played in two games since then, so it's likely he was just being given the night off to rest up for the playoffs. The 25-year-old Swede finishes the regular season with 61 points -- identical to last year's total -- and enters the postseason as one of Nashville's top offensive weapons. Keep him in mind for your playoff pools, but be mindful he may not be 100% healthy.