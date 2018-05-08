Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Tallies three points

Arvidsson scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 4-0 Game 6 win over the Jets.

This is Arvidsson's second three-point game of the series, and his second multi-point game of the playoffs. Though he had 29 goals this year, and five more in the postseason, this is his first game with more than one goal in 29 contests. However, his second goal was of the empty net variety.