Trenin recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Trenin snapped a five-game point drought with his helper on a Roman Josi goal in the third period. The 25-year-old Trenin has been a constant on the Predators' physical third line this season. He's produced a goal, three assists, 21 shots on net, 28 hits, seven blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating in 14 appearances. He's a little behind the pace that saw him pot 17 goals and add seven assists in 80 outings last year, though it's unlikely he gets anywhere near shooting 12.5 percent again, so some regression is to be expected.