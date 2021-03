Fox won't play in Monday's game against the Flyers after being placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Fox, Phillip Di Giuseppe and Pavel Buchnevich are all in protocol for the Rangers and won't play Monday. The 23-year-old Fox has produced 15 points through 26 games. He'll need to clear protocol before returning to the lineup, and his next opportunity to play is Wednesday's rematch against the Flyers.