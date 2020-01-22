Rangers' Adam Fox: Leads team in power-play helpers
Fox dished out a power-play assist and fired two shots on net in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
The rookie blueliner took sole possession of the team lead in power-play assists (11) with the third-period helper. Fox is having an outstanding season with 27 points -- third among rookie defensemen -- through 48 games, although he's averaging 17:59 of ice time per contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.