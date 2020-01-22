Play

Fox dished out a power-play assist and fired two shots on net in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

The rookie blueliner took sole possession of the team lead in power-play assists (11) with the third-period helper. Fox is having an outstanding season with 27 points -- third among rookie defensemen -- through 48 games, although he's averaging 17:59 of ice time per contest.

