Fox posted a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory against the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

With the multi-point performance, Fox has points in each of his last three games and in four of the last five. His 10.0 shooting percentage is likely unsustainable, but he already has four goals and 13 points with a plus-6 rating. Throw in 40 shots on net and 26 blocks, it's hard to imagine a better start for Fox to his rookie season.