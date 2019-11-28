Rangers' Adam Fox: Records two points
Fox posted a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory against the Hurricanes on Wednesday.
With the multi-point performance, Fox has points in each of his last three games and in four of the last five. His 10.0 shooting percentage is likely unsustainable, but he already has four goals and 13 points with a plus-6 rating. Throw in 40 shots on net and 26 blocks, it's hard to imagine a better start for Fox to his rookie season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.