Fox scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

He opened the scoring early in the first period on a coast-to-coast rush that likely reminded long-time Blueshirts fans of Brian Leetch in his prime, then chipped the puck up to Ryan Strome late in the third for an empty-netter. Fox has three multi-point efforts in the last five games, and on the season the 23-year-old has put together two goals and 14 points through 22 contests.