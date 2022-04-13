Georgiev is expected to tend the twine on the road versus Philadelphia on Wednesday, per NHL.com.
Georgiev is riding a five-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.60 GAA and .899 save percentage. With the playoffs around the corner, Georgiev could get a few extra starts to give Igor Shesterkin some extra time off to prepare for a potentially deep postseason run.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Blanks Flyers for second shutout•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Wins fifth straight start•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: In goal Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Shaky in OT win•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Nearly blows win Sunday•