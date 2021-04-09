Georgiev will start Friday's road game versus the Islanders, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Igor Shesterkin played in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins, and Georgiev will handle the second half of a back-to-back. This is Georgiev's first start since March 19, a span of 10 straight games where he hasn't appeared.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Fades late in Friday's loss•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets starting nod•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Plenty of support in shutout win•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Looking to bounce back•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Struggles continue in Boston•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Boston•