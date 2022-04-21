Georgiev will get the starting nod on the road against the Islanders on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Georgiev is coming off his second shutout of the season in his last outing, stopping all 28 shots he faced against the Flyers. The 26-year-old is now 6-0-0 over his last seven outings, improving to 13-9-2 with a 2.91 GAA on the year. He's 8-701 with an .896 save percentage on the road.