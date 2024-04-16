Lafreniere scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Lafreniere made sure to end his three-game point drought prior to the playoffs, scoring the Rangers' fourth goal in this contest. The winger was near a point-per-game pace over the last six weeks, racking up 11 goals and 10 assists over 22 contests since the start of March. He's at 28 goals, 57 points, 217 shots on net, 73 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 82 outings overall. Lafreniere should open the playoffs in the second-line role he's made his own during the regular season.