Lafreniere scored his first NHL hat trick and had two assists in an 8-5 win over Arizona on Saturday.
Lafreniere opened the scoring on a 2-on-1 in the first, and he then drilled in a shot from in front at 6:45 of the second to put the Rangers up 3-1. He completed the hattie into an empty net. Lafreniere has 13 points, seven goals and 26 shots in his last nine outings, and he now has his first 25-goal campaign (52 points; 74 games). Remember his name if you are going heavy on Rangers in your postseason pool.
