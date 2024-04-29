Lafreniere notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 4.

Lafreniere set up a Jack Roslovic empty-netter to help the Rangers secure the 4-0 sweep over the Capitals. During the first round, Lafreniere produced four assists, seven shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating over four contests. The winger had a career-high 57 points, including six on the power play, and 217 shots on net over 82 regular-season appearances this year.