Lafreniere scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Lafreniere has scored in three straight games, and he's earned four goals and three assists during a five-game point streak. His tally Saturday tied the game at 3-3 early in the third period with a backhand shot that banked in off Frederik Andersen. Lafreniere is up to 10 points, 22 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating through eight playoff outings.