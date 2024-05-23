Lafreniere was held off the scoresheet in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Florida in Game 1.

Lafreniere has failed to find the scoresheet in three straight outings after registering 10 points over his first eight games of the postseason. The 2020 first-overall pick had three shots on goal, four hits, two blocks and two PIM in 17:23 of ice time. The 22-year-old winger has four goals and six assists with a minus-2 rating in 11 contests so far this postseason. Lafreniere and the Rangers will attempt to even up the series in Game 2 on Saturday night.