Lafreniere scored two goals on six shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 3.

Lafreniere scored a goal in each of the first two periods. He entered Sunday on a four-game point drought, though he added eight shots on net and 12 hits over that span before breaking through with a strong game on the scoresheet. Prior to his slump, Lafreniere was playing a key supporting role for the Rangers. He's at six goals, six helpers, 36 shots, 27 hits and a plus-1 rating over 13 playoff appearances.