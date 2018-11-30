DeAngelo recorded a minus-3 rating and picked up the game's lone penalty on a roughing minor in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Senators.

It was an especially forgettable night for DeAngelo, but most of his teammates weren't much better. While the puck-moving blueliner is prone to the occasional mistake in his own zone, he still owns a plus-3 rating even after Thursday's debacle and has earned a regular spot in the lineup for the most part thanks to eight points in 17 games.