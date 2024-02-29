Panarin scored two goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Panarin opened the scoring in the second period with a mix of luck and skill, as he took advantage of a fortuitous bounce off the linesman's skate after a faceoff and fired the puck five-hole on Elvis Merzlikins. His other two points came late in the third period after Columbus pulled Merzlikins for an extra skater, as Panarin unselfishly dished the puck to Chris Kreider to make it 3-1 before scoring the game's final goal from his own blue line. Panarin's up to 35 goals on the season, having topped his previous career high by three with 22 games to go.