Panarin had a goal, an assist and seven shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

With the Rangers down 3-0 in the third, Panarin got their comeback started by tipping the puck past Martin Jones for the Rangers' first goal after a team-wide goal drought that lasted 101:22. Mika Zibanejad got New York within one with 4:32 remaining, and just 12 seconds later, Panarin set up the equalizer with a beautiful backhand pass that Andrew Copp redirected in front. Panarin's night would have been even more spectacular if the puck didn't bounce on him in the shootout en route to a failed attempt, but he'll have to settle for his third multi-point performance in the last four games and a season total of 82 points through 65 appearances.