Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Ignites rout of Vegas

Panarin scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-0 win over Vegas.

Panarin opened the scoring midway through the first period with his team-leading 14th goal of the season. He later assisted on a Mika Zibanejad power-play goal for his 36th point, which also leads the Rangers. Panarin has multi-point efforts in 10 of his 19 games since the start of November and is already halfway to the 28 goals he scored all of last season with Columbus.