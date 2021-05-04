Panarin (lower body) will not return for the Rangers' final three games, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

With the Rangers eliminated from playoff contention, there was little reason to rush Panarin back into the lineup, though the team hasn't offered any specifics on the nature of the winger's injury. In 42 contests this year, the 29-year-old Russian garnered just 17 goals, the first time he's failed to reach the 25-goal threshold in his six-year NHL career.