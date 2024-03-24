Panarin found the back of the net twice in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Panthers.

With the Rangers down in the second and third period, Panarin rallied his team back by scoring the game-tying goals both times. His second goal put the team into an extra frame and Panarin also had the deciding goal in the shootout to give the Rangers the win. This was his second multi-point game in a row. He now has 11 points - seven goals and four assists - in his last five games played. The Rangers host the Flyers on Tuesday.