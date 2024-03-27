Panarin notched three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers.

After setting up Mika Zibanejad for the Rangers' first goal of the night late in the second period, Panarin notched helpers on the team's final two tallies, including Adam Fox's OT winner. Panarin is sprinting toward the finish line, producing three straight multi-point efforts and piling up eight goals and 20 points through 12 contests in March. The 32-year-old is up to 102 points on the season, the first time he's reached triple digits and fourth in the NHL scoring race.