Panarin notched three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

The 31-year-old has been scuffling lately with just a goal and an assist over his prior six games, but Panarin broke out by scoring three or more points for the sixth time this season. He's reached 50 points for the eighth straight campaign to begin his career, posting 12 goals and 38 assists through 47 games.