Panarin notched a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-0 victory over St. Louis.

Both of Panarin's helpers came on the man advantage, setting up Vincent Trocheck's opening marker in the first period and Chris Kreider's tally in the third. Panarin now has five assists in his last three contests while extending his point streak to five games. He's up to 87 points (35 goals, 52 assists), fifth most in the league, through 63 games this season.